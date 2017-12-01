Vikings maintains robust ratings in season five premiere

The international coproduction drew an overnight audience of 463,500 viewers (2+) as it returned on History.
By Jordan Pinto
16 hours ago
Vikings

The international coproduction drew an overnight audience of 463,500 viewers (2+) as it returned on History.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN