CMF launches $2.6M export-focused development program
In addition, the Canada Media Fund has also partnered for the first time with the Quebecor Fund on a pilot program aimed at stimulating the export domestic projects by Quebec-based producers.
In addition, the Canada Media Fund has also partnered for the first time with the Quebecor Fund on a pilot program aimed at stimulating the export domestic projects by Quebec-based producers.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN