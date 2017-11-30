Movie theatre revenues hit $1.8B in 2016: Stats Can

Box office sales increased marginally from 2014, according to the biennial report, with concession sales jumping 7.5%.
By Regan Reid
1 hour ago
shutterstock_film exhibition

