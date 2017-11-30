Ex-Disney exec to lead Guru’s production team

The prodco has brought on former Disney exec Kara Lord Piersimoni as VP of production, as well as ex-Spin Master brand manager Daniel Rattner.
By Alexandra Whyte
22 mins ago
Copied from Kidscreen - Kara-Lord-Piersimoni

The prodco has brought on former Disney exec Kara Lord Piersimoni as VP of production, as well as ex-Spin Master brand manager Daniel Rattner.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN
Tags: