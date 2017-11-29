Rogers to end support for Viceland: report

The channel, originally launched in 2015, had 1.5 million subscribers last year and posted a loss of nearly $2.5 million.
By Playback Staff
1 day ago
Copied from Realscreen - Viceland

The channel, originally launched in 2015, had 1.5 million subscribers last year and posted a loss of nearly $2.5 million.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN