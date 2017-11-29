New commissioner for Ontario appointed at CRTC

Toronto lawyer Monique Lafontaine, who has previously served as director of regulatory affairs at the DGC, has signed on for a five-year term beginning in January.
By Jordan Pinto
1 day ago
Copied from Media in Canada - Copied from Playback - Copied from Media in Canada - Copied from Playback - Copied from Media in Canada - tvShutterstock

Toronto lawyer Monique Lafontaine, who has previously served as director of regulatory affairs at the DGC, has signed on for a five-year term beginning in January.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN