Muse-produced series in development with NBCUniversal

The drama project American Disaster was developed through the Montreal-based company's L.A. office.
By Jordan Pinto
27 mins ago
shutterstock_script_screenplay

The drama project American Disaster was developed through the Montreal-based company’s L.A. office.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN