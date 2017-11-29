Four Canadian films set for Sundance world premieres

The Utah festival has revealed its feature film lineup, including EyeSteelFilm's Anote's Ark and Creative Artisans Media and Involving Pictures' Un Traductor.
By Jordan Pinto
20 hours ago
Un Traductor

The Utah festival has revealed its feature film lineup, including EyeSteelFilm’s Anote’s Ark and Creative Artisans Media and Involving Pictures’ Un Traductor.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN