CBC Breaking Barriers fund names new senior director
Mehernaz Lentin will lead the fund for under-represented creators, replacing interim senior director Helen du Toit.
Mehernaz Lentin will lead the fund for under-represented creators, replacing interim senior director Helen du Toit.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN