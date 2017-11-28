Zacharias Kunuk wins TFCA’s Technicolor Clyde Gilmour Award

The Inuk filmmaker's credits include Maliglutit, which made its world premiere in the Platform program at TIFF '16.
By Jordan Pinto
23 hours ago
Searchers (Maliglutit)

