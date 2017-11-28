eOne, Gotham Group adapting The Lying Game for TV

The global studio and the L.A.-based management and production firm will coproduce the TV adaptation of Ruth Ware's novel.
By Jordan Pinto
23 hours ago
book

The global studio and the L.A.-based management and production firm will coproduce the TV adaptation of Ruth Ware’s novel.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN