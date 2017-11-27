Telefilm revamps micro-budget production program

The newly rebranded Talent to Watch program will fund 50 projects a year, more than doubling the number it previously supported.
By Regan Reid
14 hours ago
shutterstock_film funding movie

The newly rebranded Talent to Watch program will fund 50 projects a year, more than doubling the number it previously supported.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN