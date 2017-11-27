Reel One, The Cartel ink 40-picture deal
The Montreal producer/distributor and L.A.-based production management company will co-develop new movies for TV and theatrical release.
The Montreal producer/distributor and L.A.-based production management company will co-develop new movies for TV and theatrical release.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN