Canadian industry commits to ‘zero-tolerance’ approach to harassment

Sixteen unions, guilds and groups held an "unprecedented" meeting Thursday night to address bullying and abuse in the entertainment industry.
By Regan Reid
20 hours ago

Sixteen unions, guilds and groups held an “unprecedented” meeting Thursday night to address bullying and abuse in the entertainment industry.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN