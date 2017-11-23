Hot Sheet: Digital Demand Nov. 14 to 20, 2017 Alias Grace is at #9, with Stranger Things at #1 and Star Trek: Discovery at #2.

The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, CraveTV or Amazon Prime. The shows listed have been ranked using Parrot Analytics’ global measurement standard, Demand Expressions, which measures demand and engagements through tracking of file-sharing and P2P platforms, social media chatter on sites like Facebook, Twitter and Tumblr, and other online engagement. The content is weighted by importance. For example, a video stream is scored higher than a like on social media.

From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of Nov. 14 to 20.

VIEW PDF HERE

