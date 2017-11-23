B.C. industry expecting higher volume of U.S. business in 2018

"From the major studios to the streaming services, everyone is projecting more activity going into 2018," said Creative BC's Prem Gill, following a trade mission to L.A.
By Jordan Pinto
10 hours ago
Vancouver

