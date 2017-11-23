B.C. industry expecting higher volume of U.S. business in 2018
"From the major studios to the streaming services, everyone is projecting more activity going into 2018," said Creative BC's Prem Gill, following a trade mission to L.A.
“From the major studios to the streaming services, everyone is projecting more activity going into 2018,” said Creative BC’s Prem Gill, following a trade mission to L.A.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN