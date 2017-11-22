Trace acquires The Fashion Hero
Quebec prodco Beauty World Search has licensed the global streaming rights for its reality series to New York-based media network Trace.
Quebec prodco Beauty World Search has licensed the global streaming rights for its reality series to New York-based media network Trace.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN