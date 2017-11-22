Remembering Telefilm’s Sheila de La Varende

The director of international promotion, who died this week, spent nearly 30 years championing the Canadian industry.
By Regan Reid
1 day ago

The director of international promotion, who died this week, spent nearly 30 years championing the Canadian industry.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN