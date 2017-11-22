P.E.I. launches film fund as part of five-year culture strategy

The government has also announced a new 25% rebate on all money spent in the province on film and TV production.
By Regan Reid
1 day ago
shutterstock_clapboard, director

The government has also announced a new 25% rebate on all money spent in the province on film and TV production.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN