Kin Canada leans into content with new hire
Jenny Tryansky joins as manager of partner strategy as the MCN looks to develop more programming.
Jenny Tryansky joins as manager of partner strategy as the MCN looks to develop more programming.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN