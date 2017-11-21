Profits climb at eOne thanks to increasing TV revenues

Revenue gains were offset by declines in the global studio's film business.
By Jordan Pinto
17 hours ago
Designated Survivor

Revenue gains were offset by declines in the global studio’s film business.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN