Meridian Artists, LeFeaver Talent combine forces
Nancy LeFeaver and Colleen Loucks join the Toronto film and TV agency.
Nancy LeFeaver and Colleen Loucks join the Toronto film and TV agency.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN