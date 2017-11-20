CBC unveils holiday programming lineup

The pubcaster's festive slate includes a two-hour, B.C.-shot Murdoch Mysteries special and Larry Weinstein's one-hour doc Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas.
By Jordan Pinto
2 days ago
Murdoch Mysteries pic from CBC Media Centre

