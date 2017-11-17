Justin McConnell’s Lifechanger rolls in T.O

The thriller, produced by the Broken Mile director and Avi Federgreen, will be distributed by Raven Banner in Canada.
By Regan Reid
7 hours ago
Lifechanger

The thriller, produced by the Broken Mile director and Avi Federgreen, will be distributed by Raven Banner in Canada.

