Shaftesbury reorganizes digital, branded entertainment divisions
Christina Jennings on why it made sense to rebrand Smokebomb and Shift2 under the Shaftesbury banner, and how that positions the company for future success.
Christina Jennings on why it made sense to rebrand Smokebomb and Shift2 under the Shaftesbury banner, and how that positions the company for future success.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN