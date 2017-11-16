Mark Gordon Company adapting Come From Away for film

Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the Canadian playwrights behind the hit musical, have been tapped to write the film adaptation.
By Jordan Pinto
2 hours ago
Film reel

Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the Canadian playwrights behind the hit musical, have been tapped to write the film adaptation.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN