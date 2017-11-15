Molly Parker to receive ACTRA Award of Excellence

The veteran actress, who made her directorial debut this year with Bird, will be recognized at an event in January.
By Regan Reid
1 day ago
MollyParker_ACTRA_ Award_of_ Excellence_2018

