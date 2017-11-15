No ‘grand vision’ but new CRTC chair charts course for 2018

In contrast to his predecessor's brash approach, Ian Scott offers only an outline for the work the commission plans to undertake in the year ahead.
By Jordan Pinto
1 day ago
Ian Scott - speech IIC Canada

In contrast to his predecessor’s brash approach, Ian Scott offers only an outline for the work the commission plans to undertake in the year ahead.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN