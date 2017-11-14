Half of Canadians have seen a domestic film in the past year
A new Telefilm study found love of local cinema is trending upwards, but domestic film festivals are struggling for consumer awareness.
A new Telefilm study found love of local cinema is trending upwards, but domestic film festivals are struggling for consumer awareness.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN