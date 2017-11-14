Blue Ant adds to kids, global networks division

Beatrice Lee will lead the Toronto-based company's Asia-Pacific charge, tasked with expanding its Love Nature, ZooMoo and Blue Ant Extreme channels in the region.
By Daniele Alcinii
16 hours ago
Beatrice Lee will lead the Toronto-based company's Asia-Pacific charge, tasked with expanding its Love Nature, ZooMoo and Blue Ant Extreme channels in the region.

