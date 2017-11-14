Blue Ant adds to kids, global networks division
Beatrice Lee will lead the Toronto-based company's Asia-Pacific charge, tasked with expanding its Love Nature, ZooMoo and Blue Ant Extreme channels in the region.
Beatrice Lee will lead the Toronto-based company’s Asia-Pacific charge, tasked with expanding its Love Nature, ZooMoo and Blue Ant Extreme channels in the region.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN