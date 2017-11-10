Deals: Thunderbird, Mongrel, Starfield, Super Channel
Thunderbird inks a U.S. theatrical deal with Dark Star Pictures for the Thomas Middleditch-starring comedy feature Entanglement, plus more deals.
Thunderbird inks a U.S. theatrical deal with Dark Star Pictures for the Thomas Middleditch-starring comedy feature Entanglement, plus more deals.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN