Deals: Thunderbird, Mongrel, Starfield, Super Channel

Thunderbird inks a U.S. theatrical deal with Dark Star Pictures for the Thomas Middleditch-starring comedy feature Entanglement, plus more deals.
By Jordan Pinto
8 hours ago

Thunderbird inks a U.S. theatrical deal with Dark Star Pictures for the Thomas Middleditch-starring comedy feature Entanglement, plus more deals.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN