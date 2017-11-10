CPE, PNI up in 2016: CRTC report

Plus, for the first time, the Communications Monitoring Report digs into revenues for internet-based video services in Canada (yes, that includes Netflix).
By Regan Reid
12 hours ago
shutterstock_Canadian TV

Plus, for the first time, the Communications Monitoring Report digs into revenues for internet-based video services in Canada (yes, that includes Netflix).

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN