Hot Sheet: Digital Demand Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2017 Stranger Things tops the chart, followed by Star Trek: Discovery at #2 and Mindhunter at #3.

The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, CraveTV or Amazon Prime. The shows listed have been ranked using Parrot Analytics’ global measurement standard, Demand Expressions, which measures demand and engagements through tracking of file-sharing and P2P platforms, social media chatter on sites like Facebook, Twitter and Tumblr, and other online engagement. The content is weighted by importance. For example, a video stream is scored higher than a like on social media.

From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of Oct. 31 to Nov. 6.

VIEW PDF HERE

