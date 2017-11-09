Traditional TV consumption continues decline: report
Canadians are watching less television per week on average, with Bell Media capturing more than a third of that audience share.
Canadians are watching less television per week on average, with Bell Media capturing more than a third of that audience share.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN