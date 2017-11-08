Quebecor Content, TVA elevate execs following Tremblay’s exit
New company topper France Lauziere has finalized her teams, including a promotion for Martin Picard, who moves to VP of the TVA Group.
New company topper France Lauziere has finalized her teams, including a promotion for Martin Picard, who moves to VP of the TVA Group.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN