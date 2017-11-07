Sinking Ship sets sail with new Odd Squad deals

The Canadian prodco has sold the show's second season to broadcasters in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Sweden and Israel.
By Alexandra Whyte
23 hours ago
Copied from Kidscreen - SinkingShip-OddSquad

The Canadian prodco has sold the show’s second season to broadcasters in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Sweden and Israel.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN