Former CBC exec Kim Wilson heads to Titan1Studios

Christina Rotsaert also joins the Zomben comic book publisher as it expands into TV and digital content production.
By Regan Reid
22 hours ago

Christina Rotsaert also joins the Zomben comic book publisher as it expands into TV and digital content production.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN