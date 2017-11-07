Attendance dips 13% in Cineplex’s third quarter

A sluggish summer at the domestic box office saw the theatre chain's Q3 attendance fall by more than two million compared to last year.
By Jordan Pinto
23 hours ago
Copied from Media in Canada - cineplex

A sluggish summer at the domestic box office saw the theatre chain’s Q3 attendance fall by more than two million compared to last year.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN
Tags: