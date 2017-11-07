Attendance dips 13% in Cineplex’s third quarter
A sluggish summer at the domestic box office saw the theatre chain's Q3 attendance fall by more than two million compared to last year.
A sluggish summer at the domestic box office saw the theatre chain’s Q3 attendance fall by more than two million compared to last year.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN