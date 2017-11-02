Who won the latest 2xMore initiative?
Three women will each go on to direct an episode of Sinking Ship's Dino Dana, as the Women in View program aims to double the number of women directing Canadian media.
Three women will each go on to direct an episode of Sinking Ship’s Dino Dana, as the Women in View program aims to double the number of women directing Canadian media.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN