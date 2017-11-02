Who won the latest 2xMore initiative?

Three women will each go on to direct an episode of Sinking Ship's Dino Dana, as the Women in View program aims to double the number of women directing Canadian media.
By Regan Reid
37 mins ago

Three women will each go on to direct an episode of Sinking Ship’s Dino Dana, as the Women in View program aims to double the number of women directing Canadian media.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN