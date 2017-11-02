In Brief: Canadians win big at Austin Film Fest

Plus: Women in Animation is set to open a Canadian chapter and APTN prepares to say goodbye to Mohawk Girls.
By Regan Reid
48 mins ago

Plus: Women in Animation is set to open a Canadian chapter and APTN prepares to say goodbye to Mohawk Girls.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN