Hopeless Romantic rolls in Halifax
The anthology romcom is helmed by six female directors, with Margaret Atwood serving as creative consultant.
The anthology romcom is helmed by six female directors, with Margaret Atwood serving as creative consultant.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN