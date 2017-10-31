Hopeless Romantic rolls in Halifax

The anthology romcom is helmed by six female directors, with Margaret Atwood serving as creative consultant.
By Regan Reid
2 hours ago
mikecphoto / Shutterstock.com

The anthology romcom is helmed by six female directors, with Margaret Atwood serving as creative consultant.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN