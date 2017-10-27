CTV’s The Disappearance has found its audiences
Produced by Productions Casablanca, the mystery is averaging 883,000 total viewers an episode.
Produced by Productions Casablanca, the mystery is averaging 883,000 total viewers an episode.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN