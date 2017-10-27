Catherine Winder’s tricks for identifying IP within IP

The iVentures keynote and president of Skybound North talks shortening idea-generating timelines and finding hidden spinoff opportunities.
By Jordan Pinto
11 hours ago
20171026100301-InteractiveOntario_AndrewWIlliamson8621

The iVentures keynote and president of Skybound North talks shortening idea-generating timelines and finding hidden spinoff opportunities.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN