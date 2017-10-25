Why Michael Dowse is taking Terry and Dean to TV

The Fubar: Age of Computer director talks adapting the cult film franchise for the small screen.
By Regan Reid
8 hours ago
FUBAR III

The Fubar: Age of Computer director talks adapting the cult film franchise for the small screen.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN