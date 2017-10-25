Kayak to Klemtu nabs imagineNATIVE audience award

The debut feature film from Zoe Hopkins, produced by Daniel Bekerman and Sheryl Kotzer, shot in B.C.'s Great Bear Rainforest last October.
By Jordan Pinto
7 hours ago
