Bamboo Shoots expands into Alberta with Stir Films acquisition

Company co-president Bob Crowe says the amalgamated company will look to tap into inter-provincial coproductions as it deepens its presence in the film and TV sphere.
By Jordan Pinto
7 hours ago

