Bamboo Shoots expands into Alberta with Stir Films acquisition
Company co-president Bob Crowe says the amalgamated company will look to tap into inter-provincial coproductions as it deepens its presence in the film and TV sphere.
Company co-president Bob Crowe says the amalgamated company will look to tap into inter-provincial coproductions as it deepens its presence in the film and TV sphere.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN