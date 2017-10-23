Netflix to raise $1.6B to fund content

The funds will help fuel the global streamer's plans to spend $7 to $8 billion on content next year.
By Regan Reid
13 hours ago
Netflix

The funds will help fuel the global streamer’s plans to spend $7 to $8 billion on content next year.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN