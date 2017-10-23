DGC unveils Discovery Award short list
Wayne Wapeemukwa and Kathleen Hepburn are among the four filmmakers left competing for the prize, which celebrates emerging talent.
Wayne Wapeemukwa and Kathleen Hepburn are among the four filmmakers left competing for the prize, which celebrates emerging talent.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN