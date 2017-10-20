Nielsen to measure SVOD viewership in U.S.

The ratings company will allow subscribers to track how shows fare on Netflix, though the streamer refutes the accuracy of the data.
By Regan Reid
28 mins ago
Copied from StreamDaily - netflixlivingroom

The ratings company will allow subscribers to track how shows fare on Netflix, though the streamer refutes the accuracy of the data.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN
Tags:


, ,