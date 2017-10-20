JFL restructures management team

Following sexual assault allegations against former president Gilbert Rozon, Guylaine Lalonde has been appointed the new company head.
By Regan Reid
7 hours ago

Following sexual assault allegations against former president Gilbert Rozon, Guylaine Lalonde has been appointed the new company head.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN